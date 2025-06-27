Japan’s Rainy Season Ends in Western Japan; Areas See Earlier than Average End to Season

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Rainy season appears to have ended in various parts of western Japan, it was announced Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season ended in the southern Kyushu region 18 days earlier than usual and 19 days earlier than last year. In the northern Kyushu region, the season ended 22 days earlier than usual and 20 days earlier than last year.

The Shikoku region saw the season finish 20 days earlier than average and 20 days earlier than last year, and the Chugoku region was 22 days earlier than average and 24 days earlier than last year. In the Kinki region, the season finished 22 days earlier than average and 21 days earlier than last year. With the exception of southern Kyushu, this marks the earliest end of the rainy season in western Japan since records began in 1951.