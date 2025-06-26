Hot word :

Bear Attacks 2 Men in Nagano Pref. in Japan; Injuries Said to Not Be Life-Threatening

The Japan News
Nagano Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:47 JST, June 26, 2025

NAGANO — Two forestry workers were attacked by a bear while they were spraying deer repellant in a forest in Agematsu, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

The men were conscious and taken to a hospital. They are said to not have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

According to the Nagano prefectural police and the fire department, the bear first bit the face of one man, 32. The other man, 64, suffered scratches and was bitten on his right leg while trying to scare the animal away.

