Bear Sighted at Yamagata Airport in Japan; Runway Closed for 30 Minutes for Safety Check
12:12 JST, June 26, 2025
HIGASHINE, Yamagata — An employee at Yamagata Airport in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, spotted a bear near the runway at around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
The bear, which was about 1.2 meters tall, soon disappeared, but the runway was closed for about 30 minutes to ensure conditions were safe. The prefectural police are urging residents in the area to be careful.
According to the prefectural airport office, two flights were delayed by about 30 minutes.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan