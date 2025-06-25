Hot word :

M4.3 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture


The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:23 JST, June 25, 2025

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake was detected in the sea off Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan at 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

The quake measured a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Tokaimura village in the prefecture.

