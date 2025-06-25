Ape Consultation Section’ Reopened in Hiroshima Pref. for 1st Time in 55 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Katsuyuki Egi, right, and Yuko Okazaki set up a signboard that reads “ape consultation section” in Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture.

The former town of Saijo, now part of the city of Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture, caused a stir in the 1970s when an unidentified ape-like creature named Hibagon was reportedly spotted there. The Saijo tourism association in Shobara has reopened the “ape consultation section,” for the first time in 55 years. The section will collect and disseminate information about Hibagon.

The section was originally established at Saijo’s then town hall in 1970, after a series of sightings of the creature, which stood at approximately the height of an adult human and walked on two legs. Even after the frenzy of sightings came to an end, the town’s tourism association invited enthusiasts of unidentified creatures and others nationwide to form the “Hibagon exploration party” to promote tourism using the adorable Hibagon character. The group organized tours to places where eyewitness reports had been made.

Since last summer, there have been several reports of a large, two-legged, ape-like creature similar to Hibagon. The tourism association has therefore decided to reopen the section to ensure that people can report sightings without worry, and that those who provide information will not be exposed to slander or other forms of defamation.

A signboard for the section has been hung in the tourism association office at JR Bingo–Saijo Station, and letters of appointment have been given to the three people in charge. Katsuyuki Egi, a former staff member of the ape consultation section, was appointed as advisor.

The association’s official website now requests sighting information and issues warnings in the event of encounters. “We aim to start using drones to conduct surveys based on sighting information in the future,” said Yuko Okazaki, director-general of the center.