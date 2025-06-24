22 Mil. Admissions Needed for Osaka-Kansai Expo to Be Profitable, Organizer Says; Average of 130,000 Visitors Necessary Per Day

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Visitors are seen at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo can become profitable if the event sees 22 million admissions during its entire run, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which is the organizer of the Expo, said Monday.

The association said the Expo needs to see a daily average of about 130,000 visitors from now on to be in the black.

The number of visitors to the Expo had often been under 100,000 a day just after opening in April, but the daily number in the past month increased to about 130,000 on average.

“We made a good start,” said Masakazu Tokura, chairperson of the association and honorary chair of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), at a press conference on Monday. “If the pace of increase in the past month continues, [the Expo] can become profitable.”

Of the ¥116 billion budget for managing the Expo, admission ticket sales are expected to cover ¥96.9 billion, or more than 80%, of the budget.

To break even, 18 million tickets need to be sold.

The association aims for 22 million admissions, including those who have passes and enter multiple times during the run of the Expo.

The Expo organizer’s initial goal in terms of ticket sales was 23 million and expected a total of 28.2 million admissions.