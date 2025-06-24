2025 Expo Osaka: Online Public Offering for Myaku-Myaku Statues Begins; Sale Aims to Reduce Waste from Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Myaku-Myaku statue sits in a bowing position near the East Gate of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday, in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

Public offering of two statues of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo mascot Myaku-Myaku began Friday on a website created for the reuse of equipment and other items from the Expo venue.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is soliciting bids on the website, “Myaku-Ichi!,” as part of efforts to reduce post-Expo waste.

The minimum bid prices were set at ¥1.57 million for one and ¥1.68 million for the other, including dismantling costs and the individual monument prices. The bidding period runs until July 18, with delivery scheduled for next year between January and March.

A Myaku-Myaku statue stands near the West Gate of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday, in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

One of the monuments sits near the East Gate in a bowing position. The other stands with its arms outstretched near the West Gate. Both 3.85-meter-tall statues have become popular, and many visitors take photos with them.

The offering is open to local governments, private-sector companies and individuals. If the national government, the Osaka prefectural government or the Osaka city government apply, these three will be given priority, because the purpose of the offering is for the utilization of the equipment in public spaces, according to an association official.