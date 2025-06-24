Research Organization Forecasts Climate Change to Progress to Hokkaido Temperatures of Over 40 C in Around 2100
6:00 JST, June 24, 2025
The Hokkaido Research Organization (HRO) has released a video on its website with a simulated weather forecast program for around the year 2100 reporting the temperature in many places, mainly the inland parts of Hokkaido, as over 40 C.
In the video, a weather forecaster introduces the maximum temperatures in various parts of Hokkaido, saying that global warming is progressing and it will be hotter than 40 C in many areas. The forecaster describes the present day as “80 years ago when it was cooler than now,” and when “children played in parks even in the middle of summer, a situation that is unthinkable today.”
The clip also says the period of time recognized as summer has been extended from the current July to August to between June and September.
The video’s scenario was created by the HRO’s Research Institute of Energy, Environment and Geology based on domestic and international climate forecasting models. However, even in extreme scenarios, Kushiro and Wakkanai cities will still have many days in the future with maximum temperatures of below 30 C.
Hiroaki Suzuki, a project general manager of the research institute, said, “Hokkaido’s cooler climate may be a greater advantage when considering corporate relocation and migration.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on the ‘Samurai Experience’
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
-
Japan Railway, Logistics Firms Launch Luggage Services for Tourists One after Another
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya