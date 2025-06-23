Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands

The Japan News



Typhoon Sepat, also referred to as Typhoon No. 2, formed in waters near the Ogasawara Islands on Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the typhoon was off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands, moving northwest at 15 kph with a central pressure of 1,004 hectopascals.

After approaching Chichijima Island, the typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning.