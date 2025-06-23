Hot word :

Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:42 JST, June 23, 2025

Typhoon Sepat, also referred to as Typhoon No. 2, formed in waters near the Ogasawara Islands on Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the typhoon was off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands, moving northwest at 15 kph with a central pressure of 1,004 hectopascals.

After approaching Chichijima Island, the typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning.

