Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
11:42 JST, June 23, 2025
Typhoon Sepat, also referred to as Typhoon No. 2, formed in waters near the Ogasawara Islands on Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, the typhoon was off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands, moving northwest at 15 kph with a central pressure of 1,004 hectopascals.
After approaching Chichijima Island, the typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning.
