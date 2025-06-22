46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
18:37 JST, June 22, 2025
A 46-year-old man was killed by a bear in a forest in Omachi, Nagano Prefecture on Sunday morning while he was collecting bamboo shoots.
A man in his 70s called 119 and reported his acquaintance had been “attacked by a bear.” According to the Omachi Police Station, the face of the 46-year-old construction worker was scratched by the bear, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken. The man who reported the incident was also bitten on the right elbow and sustained only minor injuries.
The bear is believed to be an adult. Its whereabouts after attacking the two men are unknown.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organizers Cooperating with Pest Control Companies, Others to Deal with Outbreak
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on the ‘Samurai Experience’
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya