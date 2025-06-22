M5.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture
17:35 JST, June 22, 2025
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was observed in the sea off Kodakarajima Island in southern Kagoshima Prefecture at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The quake measured a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Akusekijima Island in the prefecture.
