Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

2,000 People Strike Poses to Mark International Day of Yoga at Tokyo Temple; Celebrating Solstice Under Harsh Sunlight

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:21 JST, June 22, 2025

Participants practice yoga at Tsukiji Hongwanji temple in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, during an event marking the International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

About 2,000 people took part in the event under harsh sunlight. Yoga places importance on harmony with nature, and the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, is considered a special day. The United Nations has designated the day as the International Day of Yoga. “I felt mentally and physically refreshed,” said participant Ami Sato, a 26-year-old company employee from Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING