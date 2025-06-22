Foreigners Prominent in Memorial Activities for Battle of Okinawa Victims; Event Reading Names of Victims to Continue Through Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. service members clean the Cornerstone of Peace in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on June 7.

NAHA — Foreign nationals are starting to have a clear presence at events to remember the victims of the Battle of Okinawa, which marked the devastating end of the Pacific War.

People from more than 20 countries are participating in a movement to read out the names of the over 240,000 war dead engraved on the Cornerstone of Peace monument in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture.

The monument was established 30 years ago based on the concept of transforming the “Typhoon of Steel” — the U.S. forces’ heavy artillery shelling and bombing campaign — into waves of peace. It marks its 30th anniversary on Monday, amid continuing prayers for peace both in Japan and internationally.

On June 6, Vincent Rina, a 26-year-old trainee from South Sudan, carefully read out the names and ages of the war victims at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Okinawa Center in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture.

The names included those of a 1-year-old baby and two children believed to be three siblings.

“Thinking about the short lives these children had is truly heartbreaking,” said Rina, who lost her father in a conflict in her country. “By highlighting innocent victims, this event contributes to building peace. It’s something I want to bring back to my country.”

Launched in 2022 by an executive committee of local volunteers, the name-reading initiative has had more and more participants every year. This year, applications from foreign organizations have surged, and the total number of participants is expected to exceed last year’s record of about 5,800.

For this reason, romaji romanized spellings were added to the names for the first time. The readings have been held daily in a relay format since June 1 and will continue until Monday, the day of the Okinawa Memorial Service for All War Dead, which commemorates the victims of the Battle of Okinawa.

On June 6, about 20 individuals from 14 different countries participated in the reading at JICA, including JICA trainees and international students.

Among them was Fernando Nakasone, a fourth-generation Japanese-Peruvian student from the University of the Ryukyus.

Nakasone’s uncle lost two younger sisters, ages 11 and 8, in Okinawa during the Battle of Okinawa. The two girls were killed by a bomb shortly after leaving a cave in search of water. Nakasone heard the story from his uncle when he was a child. “I want to share this unforgettable history in Peru, too,” he said.