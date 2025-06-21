Japanese Astronaut Takuya Onishi Finds ISS Commander Role Highly Rewarding; Due to Return to Earth Around July

Courtesy of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Astronaut Takuya Onishi speaks at a press conference on the International Space Station on Friday.

Takuya Onishi, an astronaut who has been on a long-term mission at the International Space Station since March, said that his role as ISS commander is highly rewarding.

Onishi, 49, reached the ISS via a SpaceX spacecraft in March and has become the third Japanese national to serve as an ISS commander since April.

“I find [the role as commander] highly rewarding,” he said at a press conference on Friday night.

During his first half of the long-term mission, he was engaged in scientific experiments and other activities. “I would like to lead my crew as best as I can for the rest of the period,” Onishi said.

Onishi is scheduled to return to the Earth in or after July, once replacement astronauts, including Kimiya Yui, 55, arrive on the ISS.