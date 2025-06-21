2025 Expo Osaka: Android’s Attire Shows Off Ishikawa Pref.’s Traditional Dyeing Technique

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An android named Yui in traditional Japanese attire made using the Kaga-yuzen dyeing technique sends off visitors at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on June 6.

NOTO, Ishikawa — A fusion of modern and traditional Japan is on display at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in the form of an android wearing kimono made using Ishikawa Prefecture’s traditional dyeing technique.

Kanazawa artist Hitoshi Maida, 50, used the Kaga-yuzen dyeing technique to create the attire. He gave special consideration to the android’s heat dissipation and moving parts. The phoenix pattern in one of the designs embodies the hope for the Noto Peninsula’s recovery following the massive earthquake that hit the region in January 2024.

A team led by Associate Prof. Yoshihiro Nakata of the University of Electro-Communications developed the android. Named Yui, the child-like android stands 1.2 meters tall. A staff member can synchronize their movements with Yui using a goggle-like camera device, allowing them to move the android’s face and hands.

Yui sees off visitors at the exit of the Future of Life pavilion, which is overseen by Osaka University Prof. Hiroshi Ishiguro, a leading researcher in android technology.

The idea to have an android wear Kaga-yuzen attire and a head accessary made using a Wajima lacquerware technique came about through the connection between the robot team and a Kanazawa-based company that previously worked with them. The goal was to encourage the recovery of the quake-hit area.

Maida received the order around October. He thought “It’ll be difficult to dress it nicely,” as he had never made a kimono for an android.

He struggled with challenges unique to making attire for robots, such as making sure the computer wouldn’t overheat and having to avoid using towels or cotton for body shaping to prevent snagging on moving parts. He used fabric adhesive tape, instead of thread and string, to prevent the kimono from coming undone and placed hakama pants on the android to cover certain mechanical parts.

Maida came up with two designs named “Haoto” and “Ao no Inori.” Haoto features a phoenix symbolizing rebirth and peace, embodying hopes for the recovery of the Noto region and world peace. Ao no Inori is inspired by waterfalls, expressing the origin of life and eternity. Maida made sure to avoid gender-specific colors and patterns for the non-binary android.

“I was given the opportunity to introduce Kaga-yuzen to the world,” Maida said. “I hope the kimono softens androids’ creepy or scary impression and make them more approachable.