Japan’s Taichi Kokubun of TOKIO to Go on Hiatus from All Activities; ‘Multiple Compliance Violations’ Confirmed

Taichi Kokubun, a member of the pop band TOKIO, will take an indefinite hiatus from all activities as of Friday, his company announced on Friday.

On its website, the company said that it would consult with Kokubun and will urge him to reflect deeply on the incidents. But it said that no decision had been made about the future.

Nippon TV President Hiroyuki Fukuda held a press conference on Friday and said that the broadcaster has confirmed his multiple past compliance violations and Kokubun will be leaving a popular TV show he appeared on. The president said he could not tell the details of the violations due to privacy concerns.

In a comment on the site, Kokubun apologized, saying, “I have caused a great deal of trouble to my fans,” and explained, “The cause of all this was my lack of awareness of the position I was in, my immaturity, complacency and inadequate actions.”

Kokubun, along with band members Shigeru Joshima and Masahiro Matsuoka, launched an independent company within the former Johnny & Associates. He was in charge of planning as the company’s vice president.