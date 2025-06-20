Japan’s Taichi Kokubun of TOKIO to Leave TV Show; ‘Multiple Compliance Violations’ Confirmed
13:27 JST, June 20, 2025
Taichi Kokubun, a member of the pop band TOKIO, will be leaving a popular TV show he appeared on due to compliance violations, Nippon TV said on Friday.
Nippon TV President Hiroyuki Fukuda held a press conference on Friday and said that the broadcaster has confirmed his multiple past compliance violations. But he said he could not discuss the details of the violations due to privacy concerns.
Kokubun, along with band members Shigeru Joshima and Masahiro Matsuoka, launched an independent company within the former Johnny & Associates. He was in charge of planning as the company’s vice president.
