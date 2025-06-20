Bear Sightings in Japan’s Aomori Pref. Force Change to Schools’ Sports Day Venue; Event Moved from Outdoors to Indoors.
12:26 JST, June 20, 2025
AOMORI – An elementary and junior high school in Goshogawara, Aomori Prefecture, has moved the location of a joint sports day event scheduled for Sunday from an outdoor field to a gymnasium due to a series of bear sightings, the city board of education said Thursday.
According to the municipal government, four bear sightings were reported in the Shiura district between May 23 and Wednesday. The Shiura Elementary School and Shiura Junior High School event was originally scheduled to be held on the grounds of the elementary school, but it was decided that the location would be changed to the gymnasium at the city’s public facility in order to ensure the students’ safety.
