Japanese Nationals Leave Israel, Iran for Neighboring Countries

Toshiyuki Fukushima / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Japanese nationals board a bus to evacuate to Jordan in front of the Japanese Embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:38 JST, June 20, 2025

A total of 87 Japanese nationals and their family members staying in Israel and Iran have left for neighboring countries by bus, following the intensification of fighting between the two countries, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday.

According to the minister, 66 people left Iran and arrived in Azerbaijan on Friday, and 21 left Israel and arrived in Jordan on Thursday.

