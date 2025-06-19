Male University Student in Japan’s Kofu Jumps off Building After Eating ‘Uplifting’ Cookies





KOFU — A male university student was hospitalized in Kofu in May after eating cookies which were sold online as “containing substances to uplift your mood,” and jumping off a building, it has been learned. The Yamanashi prefectural police analyzed the cookies but found no illegal substances in them.

According to police and other sources, the student ate the cookies with a friend in a dorm room at his university in Kofu in early May and jumped from the building’s second floor. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The student told the university that he bought the cookies online, saying, “I purchased the ones containing legal substances that make you feel high.”

Although the investigation found no illegal substances in the cookies, a senior police officer said, “It’s natural to believe that ingesting them led to him jumping off the building.”