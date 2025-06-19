Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Rainy Season Concludes in Kagoshima-Amami Region; Season Ends 10 Days Earlier Than Average

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:26 JST, June 19, 2025

The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kagoshima-Amami region, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday.

This year’s ending is three days earlier than last year and 10 days earlier than an average year in the region.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING