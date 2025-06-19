Rainy Season Concludes in Kagoshima-Amami Region; Season Ends 10 Days Earlier Than Average
11:26 JST, June 19, 2025
The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kagoshima-Amami region, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday.
This year’s ending is three days earlier than last year and 10 days earlier than an average year in the region.
