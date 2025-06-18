Highs Exceed 35 C for 3 Consecutive Days; Tajimi, Gifu Pref., Tops List with High of 37.6 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People carry parasols while walking on a street in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

A high pressure system remained in place over Japan on Wednesday, causing a third consecutive day of severe heat, with temperatures in some areas peaking above 35 C.

The highest temperatures were recorded mainly in the Tokai region, with Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, topping Wednesday’s list, reaching 37.6 C by 3:40 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 3 p.m., temperatures had soared to 35 C or higher in 71 locations nationwide, while 571 places saw temperatures exceeding 30 C. Both numbers were up from the day before.

The temperature in central Tokyo was recorded at 34.4 C at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous day, when it hit 34.8 C, the city’s highest temperature so far this year.