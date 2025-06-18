Highs Exceed 35 C for 3 Consecutive Days; Tajimi, Gifu Pref., Tops List with High of 37.6 C
17:38 JST, June 18, 2025
A high pressure system remained in place over Japan on Wednesday, causing a third consecutive day of severe heat, with temperatures in some areas peaking above 35 C.
The highest temperatures were recorded mainly in the Tokai region, with Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, topping Wednesday’s list, reaching 37.6 C by 3:40 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of 3 p.m., temperatures had soared to 35 C or higher in 71 locations nationwide, while 571 places saw temperatures exceeding 30 C. Both numbers were up from the day before.
The temperature in central Tokyo was recorded at 34.4 C at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous day, when it hit 34.8 C, the city’s highest temperature so far this year.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organizers Cooperating with Pest Control Companies, Others to Deal with Outbreak
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya