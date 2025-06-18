Hot word :

Tohoku, Yamagata Shinkansen Services Continue to Be Disrupted; JR East Cancels Some Services Bound for Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:08 JST, June 18, 2025

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said it has canceled some services on the Tohoku and Yamagata Shinkansen lines on Wednesday, a day after their operations were disrupted after an out-of-service train malfunctioned while running in Tochigi Prefecture.

As of Tuesday evening, JR East said it would cancel six services on Wednesday.

However, the operator eventually increased the number to 22 on Wednesday — one Tohoku Shinkansen service bound for Tokyo, as well as nine services bound for Tokyo and 12 others bound for Yamagata Prefecture on the Yamagata Shinkansen line.

