Tohoku Shinkansen Resumes Operation Between Tokyo, Sendai
17:53 JST, June 17, 2025
The Tohoku Shinkansen line, which had suspended operation between Tokyo and Sendai stations, resumed at around 5 p.m on Tuesday.
The suspension came after a train, out of service at the time, malfunctioned while running between Utsunomiya and Nasu-Shiobara stations on the Shinkansen line.
Another Shinkansen train with about 680 passengers on board was affected, left stranded between the stations. Another Shinkansen train stopped adjacent to the affected train and the passengers transferred over using a crossing board.
