Construction Site of Planned Tallest Skyscraper in Japan Opened to Press; Torch Tower will be 385 Meters High when Completed in May 2028

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Torch Tower construction site is seen in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The site near JR Tokyo Station where the planned Torch Tower is under construction as the future tallest skyscraper in Japan was opened to the press on Monday.

The tower, which is to be 385 meters high with 62 stories above ground and four stories underground, is scheduled for completion in May 2028. Once completed, it will surpass the 330-meter-high Mori JP Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, to become the tallest building in Japan.

It will house commercial facilities, a luxury hotel and offices. The observation deck on the top floor is expected to attract 3 to 4 million visitors annually. The development is being directed by Mitsubishi Estate Co., with Shimizu Corp. in charge of construction.

The deepest part of the construction site, located approximately 30 meters underground, was opened to the press on the day. According to Shimizu Corp., piles using the latest technology, able to support 10,000 tons each, will be used on a large scale for the first time to support the weight of the skyscraper.