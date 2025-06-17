Construction Site of Planned Tallest Skyscraper in Japan Opened to Press; Torch Tower will be 385 Meters High when Completed in May 2028
13:18 JST, June 17, 2025
The site near JR Tokyo Station where the planned Torch Tower is under construction as the future tallest skyscraper in Japan was opened to the press on Monday.
The tower, which is to be 385 meters high with 62 stories above ground and four stories underground, is scheduled for completion in May 2028. Once completed, it will surpass the 330-meter-high Mori JP Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, to become the tallest building in Japan.
It will house commercial facilities, a luxury hotel and offices. The observation deck on the top floor is expected to attract 3 to 4 million visitors annually. The development is being directed by Mitsubishi Estate Co., with Shimizu Corp. in charge of construction.
The deepest part of the construction site, located approximately 30 meters underground, was opened to the press on the day. According to Shimizu Corp., piles using the latest technology, able to support 10,000 tons each, will be used on a large scale for the first time to support the weight of the skyscraper.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Expo Venue Hit by Swarms of Chironomids; Organizers Cooperating with Pest Control Companies, Others to Deal with Outbreak
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike