Tohoku Shinkansen Suspends Operations Between Tokyo and Sendai; No Time Scheduled for Service Resumption Available

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen train

The Japan News

Tohoku Shinkansen line has suspended all operations between JR Tokyo station and JR Sendai station, both in outbound and inbound directions since Tuesday morning.

A Shinkansen train that was running between Utsunomiya and Nasu-Shiobara is being inspected.

No time schedule for service resumption is currently available, according to East Japan Railway Co.