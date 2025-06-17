Tohoku Shinkansen Suspends Operations Between Tokyo and Sendai; No Time Scheduled for Service Resumption Available
12:45 JST, June 17, 2025
Tohoku Shinkansen line has suspended all operations between JR Tokyo station and JR Sendai station, both in outbound and inbound directions since Tuesday morning.
A Shinkansen train that was running between Utsunomiya and Nasu-Shiobara is being inspected.
No time schedule for service resumption is currently available, according to East Japan Railway Co.
