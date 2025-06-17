Temperatures Rise Over 35 C in Tokyo, Kanto Area, Reaching Extreme Heat; 210 Spots across Japan Record Over 30 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk with sun umbrellas and portable fans in hand in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures rose over 35 C, reaching extreme heat in many places including Tokyo, Gunma and Chiba on Tuesday.

Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture recorded 37.7 C, while 35.6 C was registered in Shizuoka as of 10:40 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

Temperatures rose to 35.2 C in Hachioji, Tokyo. There were 210 spots across Japan that recorded temperatures above 30 C.