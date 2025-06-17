Temperatures Rise Over 35 C in Tokyo, Kanto Area, Reaching Extreme Heat; 210 Spots across Japan Record Over 30 C
12:27 JST, June 17, 2025
Temperatures rose over 35 C, reaching extreme heat in many places including Tokyo, Gunma and Chiba on Tuesday.
Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture recorded 37.7 C, while 35.6 C was registered in Shizuoka as of 10:40 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency
Temperatures rose to 35.2 C in Hachioji, Tokyo. There were 210 spots across Japan that recorded temperatures above 30 C.
