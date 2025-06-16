Hot word :

2025 Osaka Expo: Riot Officer Accidentally Fires Gun in Police Vehicle; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Osaka prefectural police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:37 JST, June 16, 2025

OSAKA – A riot police officer on duty at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo accidentally fired a gun while inside a parked police vehicle, the Osaka prefectural police said on Monday.

According to the police, the 28-year-old officer accidentally pulled the trigger while he was trying to put the gun in a special aluminum case before going on a break. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A total of five officers were present in the car at the time of the incident. No one was injured as the gun was fired downwards.

