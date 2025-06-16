Many Areas Throughout Japan Experience Extremely Hot Day; 36.5 C Reached in Ehime, 31.6 C in Tokyo (Update 1)
16:15 JST, June 16, 2025ensp;(updated at 17:30 JST, June 16)
Temperatures rose in many areas nationwide on Monday. As of 4 p.m., 22 locations recorded scorching hot temperatures of over 35 C, the highest this year. Another 415 locations recorded temperatures of over 30 C, which are typically seen in the middle of summer.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Saijo, Ehime Prefecture, reached 36.5 C, while Ayakawa, Kagawa Prefecture, as well as Mima, Tokushima Prefecture, and Tokushima City recorded 36.2 C.
Central Tokyo recorded its hottest temperature so far this year, with a peak of 31.6 C at 12:45 p.m. Meanwhile 31.1 C was recorded in Yokohama and 31.9 C in Osaka.
