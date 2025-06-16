Aomori Pref. City Holds Parade Featuring Harley Davidsons for American Day Event with U.S. Air Base

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Harley-Davidson motorbikes parade along the street in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, on Sunday.

MISAWA, Aomori — A parade featuring Harley-Davidson motorbikes was among the events held for American Day on Sunday in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, home to Misawa U.S. military base.

It was the 36th edition of the cross-cultural Japan-U.S. event held for Japanese people to experience American culture through food and events.

About 60,000 people, including Misawa residents and families from the base, enjoyed the events, such as the parade of motorbikes, as well as stage performances, including a country line dancing show. Booths selling hamburgers and hot dogs were also popular.

“Please experience America as much as you like through various kinds of events,” Misawa Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama said in a speech during the opening ceremony.

Col. Paul Davidson, the commander of the U.S. base, said he hopes that cooperation and friendship between Japan and the United States will last for many years to come.