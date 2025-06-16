Japan Railway, Logistics Firms Launch Luggage Services for Tourists One after Another

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Tokyo Metlocker PLUS is seen in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, in May.

More railway and logistics companies are offering luggage storage services. As this allows foreign visitors to go sightseeing and shopping without having to carry heavy luggage, this is expected to boost demand and alleviate congestion caused by bulky luggage taking up space on trains and at tourist spots.

In May, Tokyo Metro Co. introduced the Tokyo Metlocker PLUS at Oshiage Station, which is directly connected to Tokyo Skytree, in Sumida Ward, Tokyo. The locker stores and delivers luggage to hotels by 7 p.m. the same day if received by 2 p.m.

The subway company plans to set up Metlockers at 20 stations by the end of the year.

“The service not only improves convenience for tourists, but also helps reduce congestion on trains,” a Tokyo Metro spokesperson said.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) and Seibu Railway Co. have been offering similar services with their coin lockers since September.

Also in May, Yamato Transport Co. started a service that allows foreign visitors to drop off their souvenirs and luggage at about 40,000 locations in Japan, including convenience stores, and receive them at their homes overseas.

The service makes use of smartphones to simplify tasks such as writing addresses and handles the customs procedures on their behalf. It is currently available for Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to Taiwan and elsewhere in the future.

Preventing trouble

With less luggage, tourists may want to shop more, while luggage-free travel would help alleviate congestions in tourists areas and o trains.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and Sagawa Express Co. have jointly launched same-day delivery service of bags for guests staying at Mitsui hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, making use of vacant space on Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains. The service is expected to prevent issues such as the overhead racks getting full from large luggage, or reserved storage space being used by people who haven’t reserved the space.

At the ongoing 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, large luggage is prohibited. To alleviate congestion, luggage storage fees vary based on location, from ¥10,000 per item near the Expo entrance to ¥1,000 at the nearby terminal station.

Expanding activities’ range

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s Kinki District Transport Bureau and others conducted a experiment in Kyoto in autumn 2023 and found that over 90% of the travelers who used temporary baggage storage at JR Kyoto Station said their range of activities expanded.

A record 36,869,900 foreigners visited Japan in 2024, up 47.1% year-on-year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization’s estimated figures. The government has set a target of 60 million visitors by 2030.

“Luggage-free tourism not only reduces the burden on travelers but also offers significant benefits to local residents, such as alleviating congestion,” said Tomomi Nagai, chief analyst for Toray Corporate Business Research, Inc. and specialist in the tourism industry. “There is still considerable room for developing new services, and more companies may seek to stand out themselves from their competitors in the future.”