New Mt. Fuji Gate on Yoshida Route in Yamanashi Pref. Completed; Gate to Be Closed from 2 P.M. to 3 A.M.
12:48 JST, June 14, 2025
KOFU – Construction of a permanent gate at the fifth station of the Yoshida Route at Mt. Fuji has been completed, and the gate was unveiled to the press on Friday.
The gate, which was built by the Yamanashi prefectural government, was installed to regulate entry to the mountain. The gate’s completion comes as preparations are underway for the mountain’s opening on July 1. The preparations include a preliminary training exercise by the prefectural “Mt. Fuji rangers,” who are in charge of safety guidance for climbers.
Considering Mt. Fuji’s image as a mountain of faith, the approximately 8-meter-wide and 3.5-meter-high gate was designed in the style of a torii gate, which marks the entrance to Shinto shrines. The gate was constructed with a strong steel frame to withstand the area’s harsh climate.
According to the prefectural government, the gate will be closed from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. this summer. During that time, climbers descending the mountain and those staying at mountain lodges will enter and exit through side doors.
Guards will be stationed in front of the gate, and they will patrol the area and check wristbands to verify that climbers have paid the necessary tolls.
During the exercise on the day, the rangers reviewed the guidance they will provide to lightly dressed climbers who face cold temperatures on the summit, among other procedures.
