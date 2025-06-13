M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:29 JST, June 13, 2025
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the southern Kanto region at 3:18 p.m. on Friday.
The quake’s epicenter was in Chiba Prefecture. It measured a 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nerima Ward, Chufu, Machida and Kodaira and other areas in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures.
No tsunami warning was issued.
