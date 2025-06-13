Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:29 JST, June 13, 2025

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the southern Kanto region at 3:18 p.m. on Friday.

The quake’s epicenter was in Chiba Prefecture. It measured a 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Nerima Ward, Chufu, Machida and Kodaira and other areas in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING