Capcom Continues to Attract Video Game Fans at Home, Abroad

Ryu from the “Street Fighter” series

Capcom Co., a game developer based in Osaka, has enjoyed success with its popular video game franchises, such as “Monster Hunter” and “Street Fighter.” With a history of more than 40 years, the firm continues to release a succession of game titles that are popular both at home and overseas. The Yomiuri Shimbun interviewed President Haruhiro Tsujimoto to find out more about Capcom’s appeal and strengths.

In fiscal year 2023, the firm sold about 45.89 million game software units. Of those, overseas sales accounted for 83%.

A Palico from the “Mpnster Hunter” series

Tsujimoto said Capcom already envisioned expanding the firm’s business overseas at its official founding in 1983, expecting the number of players in Japan would eventually reach a peak. That’s why the company aspired to make games that would sell worldwide.

The firm’s major success during its early years is undoubtedly “Street Fighter II” in 1991. The game turned out to be a global megahit due mainly to the following factors: It inherited the competitive system pioneered by its predecessor, increased the number of playable characters and diversified the nationalities of the characters and highlighted their individual personalities.

The firm’s other global strategy was the use of English as the language the characters spoke in the 1996 release “Biohazard,” also known as “Resident Evil.” The limited memory of the game software made it impossible to add multiple languages. The firm initially considered using Japanese for the voice acting but eventually decided against it.

Leon S. Kennedy from the “Resident Evil” series

“We thought it would be more acceptable overseas if we used English [which is the most spoken language in the world],” Tsujimoto said. Other languages, including Japanese, were used in the subtitles.

Investing in movies, goods

With the strategy of “Single Content Multiple Usage,” the company is aggressively advancing into a variety fields, such as movies and merchandise, with its games and featured characters.

A good example is live-action adaptations of games. Capcom invested in the production of the 1994 film “Street Fighter,” which became the company’s first Hollywood movie, and made every effort to communicate closely with the production team.

In the case of 2002’s “Resident Evil,” starring Milla Jovovich, director Paul W.S. Anderson was a big fan of the game and familiar with its setting. Tsujimoto believes this was a major factor in its success. The live-action film turned out to be a hit, and seven films in the series, including a reboot, have been produced to date.

“‘Resident Evil’ changed the public’s perception of live-action adaptations of games,” Tsujimoto said. “The key is how you recreate the game’s setting.”

Ryuichi Naruhodo (Phoenix Wright) from the “Ace Attorney” series

“Ace Attorney” and “Sengoku Basara,” which features warlords from the Sengoku warring states period (late 15th century to 16th century), have been turned into musicals by the Takarazuka Revue Company, and some of the characters have been used for campaigns to raise awareness of elections and prevent juvenile delinquency. Various other games, such as “Monster Hunter” and “Street Fighter,” have also played a role in promoting regional economies and tourism.

‘Don’t set limits’

While many game companies are outsourcing parts of their production, Capcom insists on in-house development so the firm can release high-quality games at the right time. This also allows the company to accumulate expertise.

Capcom also has a passion for creating the world’s top-level games. Development costs continue to rise each year due to rapidly advancing technology, but Tsujimoto does not hesitate. “I don’t want to set a limit on the games,” he said.

“For the future of Japan, it will be absolutely necessary to nurture digital human resources,” Tsujimoto said. “Capcom attracts game developers who aspire to be No. 1 in the world. Even if they eventually leave Capcom, I want them to use their strengths to their full potential.”

The president is not just aiming for “victory” for his company, but also for the development of the entire industry.

Monster Hunter-themed experience at 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

Capcom has created an immersive game experience called “Monster Hunter Bridge” in the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Wearing goggle-like augmented reality devices, visitors will enter a cylindrical theater that measures about 12 meters wide and 5 meters high and enter the world of “Monster Hunter.” The theater is equipped with high-tech features, such as 360-degree images, immersive surround sound and floor vibration.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Monster Hunter Bridge,” an immersive experience based on the “Monster Hunter” game series, is shown at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Visitors can touch Vigorwasp on the prairie or throw rocks at the giant flying wyvern Rathalos that comes to attack them. The floor will shake as the monsters appear, creating a realistic experience that lasts about 11 minutes.

Advanced booking is required.

Capcom-themed exhibit

Fans can visit “Capcom Creation: Moving Hearts across the Globe” at Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka through June 22 to explore the origins and history of Capcom’s production. The exhibition showcases a behind-the-scenes look at game development and the evolution of technology through the company’s major game franchises.

Mega Man from the “Mega Man” series

Visitors are greeted by many characters on a giant screen upon entering. They can examine a timeline of Capcom’s history as well as a chart that briefly explains successive and spin-off game titles. This is followed by a lineup of game cases and original artwork for posters. Written proposals for “Street Fighter II” and other titles are on display near the end of the exhibition. The hand-written documents allow visitors to feel a sense of history.

Visitors can also enjoy a corner that enables them to try various hands-on experiences, such as drawing Mega Man by coloring in square dots, comparing the old and new versions of the killer technique Hadoken from the “Street Fighter” series, and using simulated motion capture that has a game character on screen reflect the user’s movements. The exhibition also introduces how 3D computer graphics are created by making full use of projection mapping.

“Hearing stories of hardships and tales of bravery in game development from senior creators was very refreshing to me, since I came from a different industry,” said Yasuyuki Makino, a producer at Capcom. “I wanted to introduce them to as many people as possible,” he added.

“Visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the greatness of game development, which is completely focused on pleasing the fans.”

The exhibition will also tour Nagoya, Tottori, Tokyo and Niigata.