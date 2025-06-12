2025 Expo Osaka: New Shuttle Bus Route Connecting Osaka City, Expo Site to Launch Mid-Month; Aim to Alleviate Overcrowding on Osaka Metro

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yumeshima, where the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo is being held, in Konohana Ward, Osaka

OSAKA – The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has decided to establish a new shuttle bus route between Osaka City and Yumeshima, the site of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. The decision was made during a meeting between association officials. The new bus route will begin operating in the middle of this month to alleviate overcrowding on the Osaka Metro Chuo Line.

The new route will connect the Osaka Metro New Tram’s Trade Center-mae Station in Nanko, Osaka, with the venue. Reservations are required and buses run one to three times per hour, with a one-way fare costing ¥350.

Other transportation options to the Expo site include shuttle buses connecting to JR Sakurajima Station, Shin-Osaka Station and Nankai Namba Station, as well as the Osaka Metro Chuo Line. Currently, however, approximately 70% of visitors use the Osaka Metro.

The East Gate, where the metro station is located, is crowded, while the West Gate, where buses arrive and depart, is considerably less crowded.