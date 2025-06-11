Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tour Bus Collides with Car on Fuji Subaru Road in Yamanashi Pref., Several Foreigners Taken to Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yamanashi Prefectural Police headquarter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:50 JST, June 11, 2025

A tour bus collided with a car on the Fuji Subaru Line road, which leads to Mt. Fuji’s fifth station, on Wednesday in Yamanashi Prefecture. Several foreigners who were in the car were taken to hospital, according to the police.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING