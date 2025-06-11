Tour Bus Collides with Car on Fuji Subaru Road in Yamanashi Pref., Several Foreigners Taken to Hospital
13:50 JST, June 11, 2025
A tour bus collided with a car on the Fuji Subaru Line road, which leads to Mt. Fuji’s fifth station, on Wednesday in Yamanashi Prefecture. Several foreigners who were in the car were taken to hospital, according to the police.
