Typhoon Wutip Forms in South China Sea; First Typhoon of Year
13:00 JST, June 11, 2025
Typhoon Wutip, also referred to as Typhoon No. 1, formed in South China Sea on Wednesday morning, According to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It is expected to move west toward China move along its eastern coastline. The typhoon currently has a central pressure of 990 hectopascals.
