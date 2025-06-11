Hot word :

Typhoon Wutip Forms in South China Sea; First Typhoon of Year

The Japan News / The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:00 JST, June 11, 2025

Typhoon Wutip, also referred to as Typhoon No. 1, formed in South China Sea on Wednesday morning, According to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It is expected to move west toward China move along its eastern coastline. The typhoon currently has a central pressure of 990 hectopascals.

