Ex-Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky to Join Temple University’s Japan Campus as Special Advisor to Dean

11:51 JST, June 11, 2025

Temple University’s Japan campus will appoint Sergiy Korsunsky, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Japan, as a distinguished global scholar and special advisor to the dean, effective July 1.

Korsunsky assumed his post as ambassador in 2020. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, he shared updates on the situation in Japanese via social media, seeking Japan’s support and solidarity. He concluded his mission in April.

“Dr. Korsunsky is a long-time respected scholar whose academic contributions and practical expertise will enrich [the campus’] academic environment and global outlook,” said Temple in a statement last week.

The campus has admitted Ukrainian students who fled to Japan and provided financial and other forms of assistance. Korsunsky has also made numerous visits to the campus to engage with students.

