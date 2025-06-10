Immigration Agency to Tighten Visa Requirements for Foreign Entrepreneurs; Move Eyed as Chinese Nationals Increasingly Obtain Status





The Immigration Services Agency is considering an increase of the minimum capital requirement for a business manager visa, a residence status for foreign entrepreneurs starting businesses in Japan, from the current ¥5 million.

The figure is regarded as extremely inexpensive compared to other countries, and a higher amount is expected to help prevent the entry of Chinese nationals who come to Japan for other purposes.

A business manager visa allows holders to stay in Japan for up to five years if they meet certain requirements, including having capital of at least ¥5 million or employing two or more full-time staff members, and also having an office in Japan. There are no restrictions on age, education or language proficiency.

In recent years, an increasing number of Chinese nationals have obtained the visa with the primary purpose of staying in Japan. In addition, people with this status can bring family members, a condition that is fueling the trend.

According to the agency, the number of Chinese nationals with a business manager visa more than doubled from 2015 to 20,551 as of June 2024, accounting for over half of all business manager visa holders residing in Japan.

The practice has been notable in places such as Osaka Prefecture where companies that operate minpaku private lodging services have been established for the purpose of obtaining the visa, and their operators relocate to Japan.

A possible impact on public safety and the business environment has been pointed out in the Diet, as the visa has become an “easy route to obtain permanent residency,” said the Liberal Democratic Party’s House of Councillors member Haruko Arimura.

It is also believed that some affluent Chinese individuals are coming to Japan because they admire Japan’s education and social security systems.

In South Korea, 300 million won (about ¥30 million) in capital is required for obtaining a similar visa, making Japan’s requirement inexpensive.

Japan wants to keep the visa’s role as a residency status for highly skilled individuals. The agency will begin discussions within this fiscal year to revise the Justice Ministry’s ordinance.