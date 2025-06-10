Hot word :

Rainy Season Begins in Kanto Koshin, Hokuriku

11:15 JST, June 10, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Tuesday that the rainy season has likely begun in Kanto Koshin and Hokuriku regions.

In Kanto Koshin, the beginning of the season is three days later than usual and 11 days earlier than last year. In Hokuriku, it is a day earlier than usual and 12 days earlier than last year.

