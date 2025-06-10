Japan to Conduct Probe into Career Guidance for Foreign Students; High Schools Nationwide to be Surveyed on Support Systems
1:01 JST, June 10, 2025
The government will this fiscal year launch a survey on career support for foreign students in high schools.
The number of high school students in need of Japanese language instruction has doubled in the past 10 years. At the same time, the percentage of those who chose to work part time or be unemployed after graduation is high, posing a challenge for career support while in high school.
According to the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry, 5,573 high school students needed Japanese language instruction in fiscal 2023, approximately 2.3 times the number of 2,410 in fiscal 2012, and the number is expected to increase further in the future. At the same time, 38.6% (3.1% of all students) of those who found jobs after graduation were in non-regular employment, and 11.8% (6.5% of all students) were unemployed, having neither pursued higher education nor found employment. The survey results indicate that many foreign students are having difficulty in developing their careers.
Some high schools offer visits from alumni students, take part in internship schemes and offer support from specialist staff. However, the government has been unable to ascertain how widespread these efforts have been. Therefore, the survey will seek to determine the systems in place across at high schools across the country for foreign students to support progression into employment and higher education.
Systems that have advanced will be introduced on a trial basis at model schools and a report will be produced and shared among educational institutions nationwide with the aim of strengthening support systems.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket