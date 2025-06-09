Rainy Season Begins in Chugoku, Kinki, Tokai

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Monday that the rainy season has likely begun in Chugoku, Kinki and Tokai regions.

In Chugoku, the beginning of the season is three days later than usual and 11 days earlier than last year. In Kinki, it is three days later than usual and eight days earlier than last year. In Tokai, it is three days later than usual and 12 days earlier than last year.