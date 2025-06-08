Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tobu Tojo Line Suspends Services Between Ikebukuro, Narimasu Stations in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Tobu Railway Co. sign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:24 JST, June 8, 2025

The Tobu Tojo Line has suspended services between Ikebukuro and Narimasu stations after an accident involving a person at Kamiitabashi Station at 12:31 p.m. Sunday.

According to Tobu Railway Co., the operator of the line, the services are expected to resume at around 2 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING