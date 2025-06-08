Hot word :

Rainy Season Begins in Northern Kyushu, Shikoku, Ends in Okinawa

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:43 JST, June 8, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Sunday that the rainy season has likely begun in northern Kyushu and Shikoku.

In northern Kyushu, the beginning of the season is four days later than usual and nine days earlier than last year. In Shikoku, it is three days later than usual and nine days earlier than last year.

Meanwhile, the agency also announced on Sunday that the rainy season has likely ended in Okinawa, with the end coming 13 days earlier than usual and 12 days earlier than last year.

