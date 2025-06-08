Rainy Season Begins in Northern Kyushu, Shikoku, Ends in Okinawa
12:43 JST, June 8, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Sunday that the rainy season has likely begun in northern Kyushu and Shikoku.
In northern Kyushu, the beginning of the season is four days later than usual and nine days earlier than last year. In Shikoku, it is three days later than usual and nine days earlier than last year.
Meanwhile, the agency also announced on Sunday that the rainy season has likely ended in Okinawa, with the end coming 13 days earlier than usual and 12 days earlier than last year.
