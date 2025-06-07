Temperatures Exceed 30 C in 102 Locations with Peak of 32.9 C Recorded in Fukushima Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A high-pressure system brought hot air, primarily to the Tohoku region on Saturday, with temperatures exceeding 30 C in 102 locations nationwide by 2 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some locations in Iwate and Aomori prefectures recorded their highest temperatures of the year. Meanwhile, Date in Fukushima Prefecture recorded the nation’s highest temperature of the day with 32.9 C by 2:40 p.m. It was followed by 32.6 C in Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, 32.2 C in Fukushima City and in Kamaishi and Fudai, both in Iwate Prefecture.

In central Tokyo, a peak temperature of 29.6 C was recorded at 11:31 a.m.