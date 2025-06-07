Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Temperatures Exceed 30 C in 102 Locations with Peak of 32.9 C Recorded in Fukushima Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:23 JST, June 7, 2025

A high-pressure system brought hot air, primarily to the Tohoku region on Saturday, with temperatures exceeding 30 C in 102 locations nationwide by 2 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some locations in Iwate and Aomori prefectures recorded their highest temperatures of the year. Meanwhile, Date in Fukushima Prefecture recorded the nation’s highest temperature of the day with 32.9 C by 2:40 p.m. It was followed by 32.6 C in Ueda, Nagano Prefecture, 32.2 C in Fukushima City and in Kamaishi and Fudai, both in Iwate Prefecture.

In central Tokyo, a peak temperature of 29.6 C was recorded at 11:31 a.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING