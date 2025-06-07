87 Japan Universities to Help Intl Students after Harvard Ban
13:12 JST, June 7, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Eighty-seven Japanese universities have announced support measures for international students in the United States, following an order barring Harvard University from accepting such students, the education ministry and the Japan Student Services Organization said Friday.
The scope of students eligible for the support measures and the extent of such aid differ from university to university.
Tohoku University said that it will accept undergraduates and graduate students enrolled in U.S. universities who face difficulties continuing their studies mainly due to the ban by President Donald Trump’s administration. They will be accepted to the national university in northeastern Japan as nondegree students not required to pay tuition or enrollment fees.
Many Japanese universities will accept those affected as regular students or nonregular occasional students, regardless of nationality or where they currently study.
Some universities have said that such students will be exempt from tuition and be provided with lodging at dormitories.
According to the student services organization, five other universities were considering support measures as of Friday. It will continue to update related information.
