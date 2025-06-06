Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The construction site for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line station in Sagamihara

SAGAMIHARA — Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) unveiled Thursday the construction site for its Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line station in Sagamihara.

Tentatively named Kanagawa Prefecture Station, the station will be the only underground stop among the four intermediate stations between Shinagawa and Nagoya. The station will be about 680 meters long with a maximum width of about 50 meters.

The excavation has reached a depth of about 30 meters, the level at which will be the station’s foundation. The area, which will eventually be underground and where the main and secondary lines and platforms will be built, can currently be seen from above ground.

Construction of the Metropolitan Area Tunnel No. 2, an underground tunnel, will also commence from the western end of the station, JR Tokai said.

The Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev line, which will connect Shinagawa and Nagoya, was initially set to open in 2027. However, due to delays in starting construction on the Shizuoka section and other reasons, the earliest anticipated opening is now 2034.