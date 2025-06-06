Japan Newspaper Association Condemns Social Media Harassment to Journalists: Warns Attacks Threaten Democracy
13:29 JST, June 6, 2025
The Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association published a statement Thursday condemning harassment to journalists on social media, referring to a series of cases in which slanderous or insulting posts aimed at journalists working for news organizations have been widely disseminated online.
“Groundless criticism and threatening language obstructing our work are unjust attacks that will never be tolerated,” the association said in the statement.
The statement affirms that news organizations respect diverse viewpoints and will engage sincerely with legitimate criticism and commentary on their coverage.
At the same time, it noted a growing number of social media posts that defame journalists with no factual basis and publish their photo and personal information, violating their human rights.
“If such conduct jeopardizes legitimate newsgathering, it could undermine democracy itself and therefore it cannot be overlooked,” the association emphasized.
The association added that its member outlets “will take every possible measure to shield journalists from unjust attacks and ensure their safety,” pledging strict action against human-rights violations. The newspaper body also said it will provide support such as mental health services for journalists who have been victimized.
The problem has intensified on social media. During the Hyogo gubernatorial election last November, a journalist’s face photo was exposed on social media, with their appearance being ridiculed in posts. Baseless claims about journalist’s relationships with their sources also gained wide traction.
