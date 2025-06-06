Retired T4 Doctor Yellow to Be Displayed at SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Nagoya
12:52 JST, June 6, 2025
The T4 Doctor Yellow, an Shinkansen inspection train of Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), which retired in January, was unveiled to the press along with its predecessor, the T3, at SCMAGLEV and Railway Park in Nagoya.
The T4 will be displayed at the museum beginning on June 14.
Based on the 700 Series Shinkansen train car affectionately known as the “platypus,” the T4 completed its final run between Hakata and Tokyo on Jan. 29.
In preparation for display, the T4 was repainted and maintained at a factory in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, before being transported by land. Meanwhile, the T3, owned by West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) and based on the 0 Series Shinkansen, was moved to Train Park Hakusan in Ishikawa Prefecture, where it is slated for future exhibition.
“I feel the passage of time in this scene of old giving way to new. I hope the T4 train will become even more beloved by museum visitors,” said SCMAGLEV and Railway Park Director Hitoshi Okabe.
The T5, also owned by JR West, is scheduled to be retired in 2027 or later.
