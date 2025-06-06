Hot word :

Fuji TV to Sue Ex-Execs over Response to Nakai Scandal

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fuji Television’s headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Jiji Press

12:24 JST, June 6, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Fuji Television Network Inc. said Thursday that it is preparing to file a lawsuit against former President Koichi Minato and former Executive Vice President Toru Ota over the broadcaster’s response to an alleged sexual assault by former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

The company decided to question the responsibilities of Minato and Ota for the matter under the corporate law.

Meanwhile, the company demoted the then head of programming by four ranks for his alleged secondary harassment of the victim, a former Fuji TV announcer, as he delivered cash and other consolation gifts from Nakai to her in a hospital. He was also suspended for one month for another harassment case.

For failing to take appropriate action despite knowing about the alleged sexual assault, the then production bureau head was slapped with a 50% pay cut and the heads of the announcer’s office and the personnel affairs bureau were reprimanded.

All of the punitive measures were implemented Monday.

Separately from the Nakai scandal, the then news bureau chief was suspended for two months and two weeks, effective Thursday, for a 2018 harassment case.

Regarding news anchor Osamu Sorimachi’s alleged past harassment of a female employee, the company said he would have been punished if it had responded appropriately to the case.

Asked whether the company will question Nakai’s legal responsibility, Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu told reporters Thursday, “We keep that option, but I have nothing to say at the moment.”

